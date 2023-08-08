Malaysia returns to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Japan; Pakistan beats China 2-1

Japan was slow to start but produced countless chances only to let them slip away while Malaysia got back to winning ways after a 0-5 thrashing to Indian in the previous match.



Abhishek Saini





Najimi Jazlan (white) opened the scoring for Malaysia, in action against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



It was a case of too little too late for Japan as it squandered multiple chances and fell to a 3-1 defeat against Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Monday.



