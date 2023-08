Pakistan remain in semis race with 2-1 victory over China



CHINA’S Gao Jiesheng (R) stumbles as he vies for the ball during the Asian Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Monday.—AFP



CHENNAI: Goals from Mohammad Khan and Afraz helped Pakistan record a narrow 2-1 victory over China to stay in the race for the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Monday.