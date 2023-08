Arul wants to have a go at India again

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men's hockey team were not broken, and have vowed to be more determined after a 5-0 drubbing by India in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.