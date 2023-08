India edges past Kores with a 3 - 2 triumph





Chennai, August 7, 2023: The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 continued to deliver intense and gripping hockey action on its fourth day at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. With three exhilarating matches, fans were treated to a showcase of skill, determination, and drama on the field. Japan faced Malaysia in a clash of chances, Pakistan secured a hard-fought victory against China, and India triumphed in a close encounter against Korea.