Indian Men's Hockey Team to open Hangzhou Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan; Indian Women's Hockey Team to face Singapore in opener

Indian Men's Hockey Team is placed in Pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. Indian Women's Hockey Team is placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore







New Delhi: With a chance to earn a direct Paris Olympics 2024 qualification, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will open their Hangzhou Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24th, while the Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on Singapore in their opening game of the prestigious competition on September 27th.



