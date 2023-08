Oceania Cup Hockey 2023: Preview

By Tariq Ali



The 12th edition of Men's and Women's Oceania Cup 2023 to be held in Whangarei, New Zealand from 10 - 13 August 2023. Australia and New Zealand will play three matches against each other in both genders.







The winners of the men's and women's events will automatically qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. And the runners up will have a second chance to appear in the Olympic Games Qualifiers to be held in Pakistan, Spain and China in January 2024.



Final Standing of the past Oceania Cup

Events

1st Oceania Cup, Brisbane, Australia, 1999

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



At Sydney, Australia and Dunidin, New Zealand 1999

Women's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



2nd Oceania Cup, Melbourne, Australia, 2001

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



At Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, New Zealand

Women's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



3rd Oceania Cup, Christchurch and Wellington, New Zealand, 2003

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



At Melbourne, Australia and Auckland and Whangarei, New Zealand

Women's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



4th Oceania Cup, Suva, Fiji, 2005

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Fiji



At Sydney, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand

Women's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



5th Oceania Cup, Buderim, Australia, 2007

Men's: Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Papua New Guinea



Women's: 1 New Zealand 2 Australia 3 Fiji 4 Papua New Guinea



6th Oceania Cup, Invercargill, New Zealand, 2009

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Samoa



Women's: 1 New Zealand 2 Australia 3 Samoa



7th Oceania Cup, Hobart, Australia, 2011

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



Women's: 1 New Zealand 2 Australia



8th Oceania Cup, Stratford, New Zealand, 2013

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Papua New Guinea 4 Samoa



Women's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Samoa 4 Papua New Guinea



9th Oceania Cup, Stratford, New Zealand, 2015

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Fiji 4 Samoa



Women's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Samoa



10th Oceania Cup, Sydney, Australia, 2017

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Papua New Guinea



Women's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Papua New Guinea



11th Oceania Cup, Rockhampton, Australia, 2019

Men's: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand



Women's: 1 New Zealand 2 Australia