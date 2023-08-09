Haiqin Weng, author-cum-coach, leads China’s Asian Champions Trophy ambitions

Haiqin Weng, China’s coach looks more academic than sporty, but there is no doubt about the seriousness of this tournament for his side.



Uthra Ganesan





Haiqin Weng, China’s hockey coach during the practice session in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Chinese team here at the Asian Champions Trophy has been inexperienced but impressive, physically powerful and fighting hard. They have also been the most disciplined side in the tournament. Not surprising given their coach has also been an umpire and co-authored a research paper on the physical demands of the sport.



