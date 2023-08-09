After missing chance to play together, brothers Rehan and Imran unite to steer Pakistan hockey again

While Rehan Butt and his younger brother Imran could not play for Pakistan together, the duo united off the field to try and arrest the team’s slide into a bottomless pit that many fear.
Abhishek Saini
Imran and Rehan Butt at the national camp before the 2012 London Olympics. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Imran Butt, a silver medallist at the 2014 Asian Games and Champions Trophy, could not have cared less about hockey, for it had no room for him, a left-handed player. Cricket, on the other hand, made no such distinction.