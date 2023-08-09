Japan, South Korea to make final push for semifinal spots

Japan will take on China in the early clash, while South Korea will face Malaysia here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Wednesday.



Aashin Prasad





Malaysia’s goalkeeper Mat Deris Zaimi saves a goal as Japan‘s Kawabe Kosei reacts during their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI



While the eyes of the hockey world will be glued on the India versus Pakistan clash, both Japan and South Korea will want to add to the intrigue in their bid to make the Asian Champions Trophy semifinals.



