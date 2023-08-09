Pakistan turns to mind games before clash against India

India secured a semifinal spot with a nervy win over South Korea, while Pakistan needs a result in Wednesday’s contest to have a chance of making the last four.



Aashin Prasad





Pakistan men’s hockey team captain Umar Bhutta (L) with the team’s coach Muhammad Saqlain ahead of an Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match against India. | Photo Credit: PTI



Ahead of the marquee clash against India, Pakistan assistant coach Muhammad Saqlain noted that India does not play ‘structural hockey’ under Craig Fulton and still remains a ‘counter-attacking’ team.



