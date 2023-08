India face Pakistan with aim of avoiding laxity, clinch top spot

India take on Pakistan in the last group stage game of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey in Chennai.





India lead the points table after four matches in the Asian Champions Trophy. PTI



India are already through to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy with three wins and a draw. The last game is a mere formality before the last-four stage. But it wouldn’t allow India to sit down and relax for it comes against arch-rivals Pakistan and weeks before the all-important Asian Games.