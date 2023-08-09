India hopes to continue momentum against arch-rival Pakistan

India is unbeaten so far with three wins and a draw while Pakistan managed its first win in the competition against China to stay in the race for the semifinal.



Uthra Ganesan





Though the numbers favour India, rankings, performances and form will matter little when the two teams face off in the Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI



The clash between India and Pakistan in the last league match of the Asian Champions Trophy, for obvious reasons, will be the highlight of the tournament.



