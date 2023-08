Reference against PHF officials to be sent to FIA



PSB has been directed to submit a compliance report on the recommendations – PHF



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved recommendations of the high-profile committee on hockey affairs according to which the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has directed that an immediate reference should be sent to the Federal Investing Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter and take action(s) against the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) office bearers who misused their official authority.