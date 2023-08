Field Hockey Canada Celebrates Hall of Fame Class of 2022

August is Hall of Fame month, as inductees are celebrated







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the 2022 induction class of the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame. There are seven inductees this year; five enter in the builder category, one goes into the athlete category and an umpire to join the officials category. Complete stories and videos will air over the course of the coming weeks in August.