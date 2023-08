Whose court is the ball in? Confusion around HIL-revival talks between Hockey India and FIH

Jaspreet Sahni





Hockey India photo



CHENNAI: In early July, the news of Hockey India League's (HIL) revival was welcomed by the sport's fraternity across the globe. But there was an air of confusion following a joint press conference by International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram and Hockey India (HI) secretary general Bholanath Singh on the sidelines of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.