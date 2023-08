I’ll see how things happen after Asian Games: PR Sreejesh on his future

The 35-year-old legend is nearing 300 international matches after making his India debut in 2006.





Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



Veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is taking one tournament at a time as far as his future is concerned and says he will “see how things happen” after the Asian Games in China in September-October.