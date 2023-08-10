More India vs Pakistan matches on the table, need to be patient: Hockey India

Pakistan coach Rehan Butt has repeatedly said the two sides should play more to improve the level of Asian hockey and India captain Harmanpreet Singh on Tuesday supported the idea.



Uthra Ganesan





Harmanpreet of India celebrating with teamates after scoring a goal against China during the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



With players from both India and Pakistan supporting more games between the two sides, Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday indicated it could look into bilateral matches in the near future.



