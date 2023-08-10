India can now physically match best hockey teams in the world, feels assistant coach Halkett

The current Indian men’s hockey team, according to Halkett, will be a huge threat to all the top teams because of its attack and defence.



K. Keerthivasan





Rhett Halkett, India’s analytical coach in the Asian Champions Trophy, said the team’s defence has witnessed a marked improvement in recent years. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



Rhett Halkett, the new assistant and analytical coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, has played against the current lot of P. R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh. The 37-year-old South African, who has played in three World Cups (2010, ‘14 and ‘18), two Commonwealth Games (2010 and ‘14) and the 2012 London Olympics, felt that the Indian team has improved leaps and bounds since he saw it in London.



