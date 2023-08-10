Pakistan coach blames umpiring error after defeat to India

Pakistan lost 0-4 to India to crash out of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy. But there was a contentious moment in the 2nd minute of the game.



By Pritish Raj





Pakistan seemed to score to go 1-0 up in the first few minutes of the match, but the goal was disallowed (Screeenshot)



Chennai: Pakistan failed to register a single goal as India crashed four past them to send them out of the 2023 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday. Their head coach, Muhammad Saqlain, however, claimed that Pakistan were in fact denied a legitimate goal in the second minute of the match because of an 'umpiring error' and that this error was responsible for changing the momentum of the match.



