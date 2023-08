'We are mentally stronger now'- Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh

Indian men's hockey team reached the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy after winning four games in the group stage.



By Pritish Raj





Harmanpreet Singh is the world's best drag-flicker right now, but the gulf in class with the others in the Indian team is worrying. (HI)



Chennai: Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh hailed his side for being mentally strong and finishing strongly in the final quarter of the Asian Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan on Wednesday.