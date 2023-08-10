Fulton hails India’s “structured” and “consistent” game against Pakistan

“We did play a good-structured game. We did miss a few chances in the fourth quarter, but we did well overall,” Fulton said during the post-match press conference. | Photo Credit: The Hindu



India head coach Craig Fulton hailed his side’s “structured” and “consistent” game in the 4-0 thrashing of arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asian Champions Trophy hockey match here and he’s looking for his players to continue in the same vein in the semifinal against Japan.



