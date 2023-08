Abject Pakistan knocked out of Asian Champions Trophy by India



Pakistan’s Zikriya Hayat (C) in action during the Asian Champions Trophy match against India at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Wednesday.—AFP



CHENNAI: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan comprehensively by a 4-0 margin in their final round-robin league match to cruise into the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy on an unbeaten note on Wednesday.