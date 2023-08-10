India thrashes Pakistan 4-0; qualifies for semifinals as table-topper

The result kept India unbeaten and also knocked the opponents out of the semifinals. Pakistan dropped to the fifth spot, level with Korea and Japan on five points but with an inferior goal difference.



Uthra Ganesan





India‘s Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring India‘s second goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP



Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Harmanpreet Singh may have faced flak for missing penalty corners by the dozen but when it came to the crunch, the India captain stood up and delivered for a 4-0 victory against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.



