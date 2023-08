Harmanpreet's brace leads India to 4-0 triumph over Pakistan in Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh help India cement the top berth on the points table







Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Pakistan 4-0 to finish on top of the table at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 here on Wednesday. Performing in front of a roaring home audience at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team put on a brilliant display, dominating their opponents from the get-go.