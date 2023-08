South Korea qualifies for semifinal despite 1-0 loss to Malaysia

In what was a crucial game, Korea failed to exert any real pressure on its Malaysian counterparts, who, despite the narrow win, looked in control for most parts.



Aashin Prasad





South Korea‘s Lee Hyeseung vies for the ball during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP



South Korea clung on to its semifinal berth despite a 1-0 loss to Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.