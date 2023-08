Speedy Tigers edge Korea 1-0 in ACT

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament match between Malaysia and South Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. - AFP pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers fought gallantly to beat South Korea 1-0 in their final round-robin Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) match in Chennai on Wednesday.