How Erin Matson went from North Carolina field hockey’s biggest star to its new coach at only 22

From player to coach — at 22 years old.







It was January 2023 during an emergency team meeting, and Erin Matson crossed the threshold of the UNC field hockey film room. Instead of taking her usual seat in one of the plush navy chairs — where she had previously spent the last five years studying her craft — Matson remained in the front of the room.