Hockey India announce special coaching camp for the Indian Sub-Junior Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team

Initiative to focus on developing and promoting grassroot structure







Chennai: Hockey India today announced a special coaching camp and international matches for the Indian Sub-Junior Men’s and Women’s Team. The coaching camp aims at promoting and developing a strong grassroot structure and providing the sub junior talent with a high-performance environment. The camp will see former Indian Hockey Captain Sardar Singh, and former India Women's Captain Rani taking up the mentorship and Coach's role.