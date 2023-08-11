Hockey India Convenes 100th Executive Board Meeting today

FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram and AHF President Fumio Ogura were also present on the occasion







Chennai: Hockey India on Thursday marked its 100th Executive Board Meeting, reaffirming its commitment to the growth and development of hockey in the country. The historic gathering was Chaired by the Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey along with Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Shri Sekar J Manoharan, to discuss crucial matters shaping the future of the sport.



