No formal request for HIL window yet: FIH

Approval for the window is critical for the HIL to be conducted as foreign players can participate in the lucrative league only if they are not on national duty



By Sandip Sikdar







Hockey India (HI) has been planning to revive the Hockey India League (HIL) ever since former India skipper Dilip Tirkey was elected as president of the National Sports Federation (NSF) last year. HI even took on board a commercial and marketing partner for HIL in April.