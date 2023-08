'Whatever happened with me was not right': Rani Rampal hits out

Former captain Rani Rampal leaves the retirement question unanswered, but demands answers herself why she has been ignored since taking India's women's hockey team to a 4th-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.



By Pritish Raj





Rani Rampal and Janneke Schopman (File Photo/HI)



Chennai: Rani Rampal on Thursday demanded answers on why she has been ignored for the last two years, since leading India to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.