Rani Rampal dismisses retirement thoughts amid national team snub

With just a few weeks left before the big-ticket Asian Games, it is still uncertain whether the 28-year-old will find a place on Janneke Schopman’s side.



Abhishek Saini





A spate of injuries has not allowed Rani Rampal to make a comeback to the national team since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR



After being dropped from the Indian women’s team, former captain Rani Rampal, on Thursday, expressed her disappointment at the situation but said she had more left to give to the sport.



