Goalkeeping coach K. Subramaniam roots for Malaysia’s success at ACT, Asian Games

In a career spanning two decades, Kumar has been the bulwark of the team and he is now diligently guiding the younger goalkeepers.



K. Keerthivasan





Kumar Subramaniam, Malaysian Goal-Keeping Coach with Hafizuddin Othman and Zaimi Mat Deris at a practice session in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ M Vedhan



When Arul Anthoni Selvaraj took over as Malaysia’s head coach three years ago, he realised the importance of grooming and developing goalkeepers. And the first name that came to his mind was none other than Kumar Subramaniam, a veteran of 321 Internationals.



