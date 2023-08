Malaysia faces wavering South Korea for a spot in the final; Pakistan plays China for pride

Both teams created ample chances in the end-to-end affair in the group stage, and Malaysia had scraped through by the barest of margins.



Abhishek Saini





Malaysia had pipped South Korea 1-0 in their previous meeting in the group stage on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI



If their last group fixture was anything to go by, Malaysia and Korea offer a thrilling prospect when they meet in the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Friday.