India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan

Having finished unbeaten on top of the pool table, India will be looking to go all the way as it builds up to the big-ticket Asian Games in just over a month.



Uthra Ganesan





India comes into the match after a thumping 4-0 win over Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: AP



The last match between India and Japan ended in a draw that was dominated by the host but frustratingly defended by the reigning Asian Games champion to blunt the battery of Indian attacks.