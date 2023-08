India battle Japan in Sreejesh's 300th landmark game

Jaspreet Sahni



CHENNAI: Moments before the big game against Pakistan on Wednesday, special invitee and Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin stood at the centre of the pitch to wait for his good friend PR Sreejesh, and the two exchanged a hug. White it warmed the hearts of millions, the moment also highlighted the contribution Sreejesh has made to the sport and the kind of respect he commands from fellow sportspersons of an equally legendary status.