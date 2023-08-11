The Semi Finalists of the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy

Malaysia will clash against South Korea in the first semi final of the Men's Hero Champions Trophy 2023 and the host, India will fight against Japan in the second semi final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on 11 August, 2023.







Pakistan and China play against each other for the last two (5th and 6th) positions.



The Semi Finalists of the previous Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy editions:



1st Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at Ordos Hockey Stadium, Ordos, China, 2011:

No Semi Finals

Six top Asian teams participated in the tournament on the Round-Robin League basis followed by play-offs for the final positions.



2nd Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at Al-Rayyan Stadium, Doha, Qatar, 2012:

No Semi Finals

Six top Asian teams participated in the tournament on the Round-Robin League basis followed by play-offs for the final positions.



3rd Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at Gifu Hockey Stadium, Kakamigahara, Japan, 2013:

No Semi Finals

Six top Asian teams participated in the tournament on the Round-Robin League basis followed by play-offs for the final positions.



4th Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at Wisma Belia Hockey Stadium, Kuantan, Malaysia, 2016:

Semi Finals

India 2 - 2 (PSO 5 - 4) South Korea

Malaysia 1 - 1 (PSO 2 - 3) Pakistan



5th Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat, Oman, 2018

Semi Finals

Pakistan 4 - 4 (PSO 3 - 1) Malaysia

India 3 - 2 Japan



6th Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021:

Semi Finals

India 3 - 5 Japan

South Korea 6 - 5 Pakistan