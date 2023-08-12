All the news for Saturday 12 August 2023

Once again the number of stories necessitates the archive format for a short while



Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 - 12 August

Chennai (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



11 Aug 2023 15:30 PAK v CHN (5/6th Place) 6 - 1

11 Aug 2023 18:00 MAS v KOR (Semi-Final 1) 6 - 2

11 Aug 2023 20:30 IND v JPN (Semi-Final 2) 5 - 0



12 Aug 2023 18:00 KOR v JPN (3/4th Place)

12 Aug 2023 20:30 MAS v IND (Final)



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan Clinches 5th Place with Dominant Victory over China in Hero Asian Champions Trophy







The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai witnessed an intense clash between hockey powerhouses as Pakistan and China battled it out for the 5th/6th place in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, a premier hockey tournament of Asia. The match unfolded as a display of exceptional skill and determination, with Pakistan emerging victorious in a commanding 6-1 win.











Malaysia enters the final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy overcoming Korea in an exhilarating contest







Malaysia demonstrated their dominance with a resounding 6-2 victory over Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai today. While the scoreline might suggest a one-sided match, the reality was quite the opposite. The determination exhibited by both teams to establish control set the stage for an intense contest right from the beginning. The game kicked off with an exhilarating pace as both sides engaged in a relentless exchange. Every moment was a battle, every opportunity a potential turning point, as both teams relentlessly pursued even the smallest sliver of space on the field.











India Dominates Semifinal Clash, Secures Spot in Hero Asian Champions Trophy Final







The pulsating action of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 continued to captivate hockey enthusiasts as the penultimate day showcased a thrilling semifinal clash between India and Japan. The crowd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium witnessed an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship on part of both teams. However, India secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Japan to secure a spot in the tournament's final.











Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Records



By Tariq Ali



India and Malaysia reached in the final of the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, India on 12 August 2023.



Malaysia defeated South Korea by 6 - 2 in the Semi Final and the host India defeated Japan by 5 - 0 in the second Semi Final.



This is the third occasion when India will face Malaysia in the final of any international hockey tournament:

(i) India 3 - 1 Malaysia, Ipoh, 2009, Azlan Shah Cup

(ii) India 2 - 1 Malaysia, Dhaka, 2017, Men's Hockey Asia Cup



P.R. Sreejesh achieved 300 international hockey matches:



Indian goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh completed his 300 senior outdoor international field hockey matches during the Semi Final played between India and Japan in the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on 11 August 2023.



P.R. Sreejesh made his debut in senior international hockey in South Asian Games, Colombo, 2006.



P.R. Sreejesh appeared in the following events

Olympic Games:

London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020

FIH World Cup:

New Delhi 2010, The Hague 2014 and Bhubaneshwar 2018

FIH Champions Trophy:

Bhubaneshwar 2014, London 2016 and Breda 2018

FIH Hockey World League:

2013, 2013-14 and 2014-15

FIH Hockey Series:

Bhubaneshwar 2019

FIH Hockey Pro League:

2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23

Commonwealth Games:

Glasgow 2014, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022

Asian Games:

Incheon 2014 and Jakarta 2018

Asia Cup:

Ipoh 2013

Asian Champions Trophy:

Ordos 2011, Doha 2012, Kuantan 2016, Muscat 2018 and Chennai 2023

Azlan Shah Cup:

Ipoh 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019



Following is the list of Indian players who appeared in 300 and more senior outdoor international hockey matches:



Matches - Players - International Career

412 - Dilip Tirkey - 1995-2010

341 - Manpreet Singh - 2011-2023*

339 - Dhanraj Pillai - 1989-2004

327 - Baljit Singh Dhillon - 1993-2004

317 - Pargat Singh - 1983-1996

314 - Sardar Singh - 2010-2018

307 - Mukesh Kumar - 1992-2004

304 - Baljit Singh Saini - 1995-2003

300 - P.R. Sreejesh - 2006-2023*







Pakistan beat China to clinch fifth place in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy



Pakistan thrashed China 6-1 to clinch fifth place in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Friday.











Abhishek Saini





Malaysia hammer Koreans 6-2 in Asian Champions Trophy



Malaysia get another shot at India



Malaysia reach Asian Champions Trophy final



Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final



Abhishek Saini





Malaysia reach first Asian Champions Trophy final after stunning South Korea



India storm into Final; beat Japan 5-0 in dominant show



Akashdeep Singh (19'), Harmanpreet Singh (23'), Mandeep Singh (30'), Sumit (39') and Karthi Selvam (51') scored in India's win; Hosts to take on Malaysia in Title Clash







Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team stormed into the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 after a comprehensive 5-0 victory against reigning Asian Games Champions Japan in the Semi Finals on Friday here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.











India dishes out a five-star performance against Japan to reach Asian Champions Trophy final



By Pritish Raj





Hockey India congratulates PR Sreejesh on completing 300 international matches





The goalkeeper from Kerala achieved the milestone during India’s Semi-Final match against Japan in Chennai



Chennai: Hockey India on Friday congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for earning his 300th International Cap. The goalkeeper, who hails from Kizhakkambalam, Kerala, achieved the feat during India’s Semi-Final match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 against Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai.











Sreejesh lauds teammates after earning 300th cap for India



Aashin Prasad





'Goalkeepers are like wine, become better with age': PR Sreejesh



Two dominant pair Malaysia and India in the ACT final







The Indian Men’s Hockey Team stormed into the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 after a comprehensive 5-0 victory against reigning Asian Games Champions Japan in the Semi Finals on Friday here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.











India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories



Uthra Ganesan





Korea, Japan in battle for third place after heavy losses



Aashin Prasad





RIP India-Pakistan hockey rivalry, the magical days of Shahid-Sardar, Dhanraj-Shahbaz long over



The encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy felt and looked like just another league game in a tournament, bereft of the magic and madness, fire and fury, artistry and craft of the past



2023 Oceania Cup - 12 August

Whangerei



All times GMT +12



Men



10 Aug 2023 19:05 NZL v AUS (RR) 1 - 3

12 Aug 2023 14:05 NZL v AUS (RR) 4 - 2

13 Aug 2023 14:05 NZL v AUS (RR)



Women



10 Aug 2023 17:05 NZL v AUS (RR) 0 - 3

12 Aug 2023 16:05 NZL v AUS (RR) 1 - 1

13 Aug 2023 16:05 NZL v AUS (RR)



FIH Match Centre







Black Sticks Men keep series alive against Kookaburras







New Zealand’s Men’s Team has ensured the Oceania Cup will go down to the wire after defeating the Kookaburras 4-2 defeat in the second of the three-match series.











Hockeyroos inch closer to Olympic qualification after stalemate







A 51st minute equaliser from Rosie Malone has the Hockeyroos within touching distance of a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as Match 2 of the Oceania Cup against New Zealand finished 1-1 in Whangarei.











Murray Wenzel



EuroHockey Championships 2023 – All You Need To Know



This is what you need to know about the EuroHockey Championships 2023







The German national teams want to be among the top teams at the European Hockey Championships. It starts with the preliminary round on August 18th. 16 teams, eight women’s and eight men’s teams, are playing for the two European championship titles.











Meijer to European Championship, Black stays at home







Eight days before the start of the European Championship, the goalkeeper egg of the Orangemen has finally been laid. Derk Meijer will join the tournament as the second goalkeeper. The closing post of Rotterdam is preferred to Pirmin Blaak, who is still awaiting the birth of his child.











Jelle Galema - "The Netherlands has mastered the new Hockey"







On August 18, the European Championships for women and men will start in Mönchengladbach, Germany. Not only can a title prize be won there, there is also an Olympic ticket for the winners. What do well-known hockey faces expect from this tournament? Today it is the turn of former international and Oranje-Rood player Jelle Galema.











Four Named to 2023 Pan American Games Technical Staff







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – With less than 3 months to go until the start of the 2023 Pan American Games (PAG), USA Field Hockey is pleased to share that four USA representatives have been selected to the technical staff.











New Penalty Corner Rules trials abandoned, says FIH President Ikram



In a letter to national federations, the FIH had earlier said that it would conduct the trials between August 2023 and May 2024.





View of a Penalty corner routine, as per the current rules, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.



The proposed trials for changes in the penalty corner rules have been abandoned, said FIH President Tayyab Ikram at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on the sidelines of the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday.











FIH abandons new penalty corner rule trial



Brave Cup day two serves up more exciting matches in Glasgow







Western Thunder 1–4 (4-2) Eastern Lightning (aspiring boys)



Eastern Lightning enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Western Thunder in the aspiring boys’ tournament, on day two of the Brave Cup. The bonus point went to Thunder however after they won the shootout 4-2.











Azadi Hockey Cup to begin from August 15



The tournament will feature Mari Petroleum, WAPDA, Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Police, and Punjab Rangers





The event will be conducted following FIH and PHF rules



The second edition of Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup will be held from August 15 to August 20 at Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan



