Azadi Hockey Cup to begin from August 15

The tournament will feature Mari Petroleum, WAPDA, Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Police, and Punjab Rangers





The event will be conducted following FIH and PHF rules - PHF



The second edition of Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup will be held from August 15 to August 20 at Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan