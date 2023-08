FIH abandons new penalty corner rule trial

The hockey world body 'announced to the world through Chennai' that the new penalty corner rule which would require attackers to start 5m outside the circle has been dropped.



By Pritish Raj





An action of penalty corner with drag flicker shooting the ball into the goalmouth in England. (Photo credit: LJ Mac)



Chennai: The trial for the new penalty corner rule in hockey has been abandoned after a short-lived proposal, which had been thought to be the beginning of the end of the art of drag-flicking.