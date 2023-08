New Penalty Corner Rules trials abandoned, says FIH President Ikram

In a letter to national federations, the FIH had earlier said that it would conduct the trials between August 2023 and May 2024.





View of a Penalty corner routine, as per the current rules, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/THE HINDU



The proposed trials for changes in the penalty corner rules have been abandoned, said FIH President Tayyab Ikram at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on the sidelines of the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday.