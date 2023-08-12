RIP India-Pakistan hockey rivalry, the magical days of Shahid-Sardar, Dhanraj-Shahbaz long over

The encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy felt and looked like just another league game in a tournament, bereft of the magic and madness, fire and fury, artistry and craft of the past



Written by Sandeep Dwivedi





India's captain Harmanpreet Singh, center left, fights for ball with Pakistan's captain Umar Bhutta during the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match between India and Pakistan in Chennai. (AP)



When India was playing Pakistan at hockey’s Asian Champions Trophy at Chennai, DD Sports was occupied with the live telecast of the newly launched arm-wrestling league. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium was full but unlike the 1995 SAF Games face-off between the arch-rivals at the same venue, there wasn’t a crowd of close to 5,000 waiting outside the jam-packed house. The game on Wednesday did showcase that wristy subcontinent artistry but it didn’t have the magic of that 1995 game where Dhanraj Pillay would move forward like an angry storm, taking the entire stadium along with him, with Shahbaaz Ahmed flowing in the opposite end like a river in spate.



