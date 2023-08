Korea, Japan in battle for third place after heavy losses

Korea will feel confident in overcoming Japan having beaten them 2-1 twice this year already, after having gone a goal behind in the World Cup and the Asian Champions Trophy.



Aashin Prasad





Korea’s Hyeongjin Kim, left, and goalkeeper Jaehyeon Kim. | Photo Credit: AP



Japan and South Korea will look to put behind their respective semifinal setbacks and want to finish on a high in the third-place play-off match in the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.