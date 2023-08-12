 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories

It will now face Malaysia, playing its maiden ACT final, after the latter eliminated defending champion Korea from the competition with a 6-2 win.

Uthra Ganesan


India’s Sumit celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Japan during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ VEDHAN M

India stayed on course for a 4th Asian Champions Trophy with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Japan, not only avenging the 1-1 draw in the league stage but also making its superiority evident, dominating the proceedings all through.