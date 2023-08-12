India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories

It will now face Malaysia, playing its maiden ACT final, after the latter eliminated defending champion Korea from the competition with a 6-2 win.



Uthra Ganesan





India’s Sumit celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Japan during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ VEDHAN M



India stayed on course for a 4th Asian Champions Trophy with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Japan, not only avenging the 1-1 draw in the league stage but also making its superiority evident, dominating the proceedings all through.



