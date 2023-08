Hockey India congratulates PR Sreejesh on completing 300 international matches



The goalkeeper from Kerala achieved the milestone during India’s Semi-Final match against Japan in Chennai



Chennai: Hockey India on Friday congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for earning his 300th International Cap. The goalkeeper, who hails from Kizhakkambalam, Kerala, achieved the feat during India’s Semi-Final match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 against Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai.