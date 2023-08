India dishes out a five-star performance against Japan to reach Asian Champions Trophy final

India dished out a superb performance to defeat Japan 5-0 and set up a final clash with Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.



By Pritish Raj





Chennai: Indian men’s hockey team battered Japan 5-0 in a stunning display of clinical hockey in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy to book a berth in the final at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.