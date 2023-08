India storm into Final; beat Japan 5-0 in dominant show

Akashdeep Singh (19'), Harmanpreet Singh (23'), Mandeep Singh (30'), Sumit (39') and Karthi Selvam (51') scored in India's win; Hosts to take on Malaysia in Title Clash







Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team stormed into the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 after a comprehensive 5-0 victory against reigning Asian Games Champions Japan in the Semi Finals on Friday here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.