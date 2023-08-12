Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final

Malaysia stormed into the summit clash of the Asian Champions Trophy after overcoming South Korea in a contest that fit the billing of a semifinal in Chennai on Friday.



Abhishek Saini





Najmi Jazlan (third from left) celebrates scoring a goal for Malaysia during the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal against South Korea on Friday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



