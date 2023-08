Malaysia reach Asian Champions Trophy final

By K.M. BOOPATHY





Malaysian defender Najmi Farizal Jazlan (centre, No. 23) screams in delight after scoring against South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals in Chennai on Aug 11. Malaysia won 6-2. - AHF-Hockey India



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reached the final of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey event for the first time by knocking out defending champions South Korea 6-2 in Chennai on Friday (Aug 11).