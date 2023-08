Malaysia get another shot at India

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia's Najmi Jazlan (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament semifinal match between South Korea and Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. - AFP Pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's wish to play against India in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) hockey final was granted, and another super show in Chennai is the tonic that they need for the Hangzhou Asian Games next month.